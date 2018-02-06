It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

2018 NORTHWEST FLOWER & GARDEN FESTIVAL Wednesday, February 7th through Sunday, February 11th, 2018 at Washington State Convention Center in Seattle!

The Northwest Flower & Garden Show has been heralding the start of spring since 1989, as gardening enthusiasts from around the Northwest flock to this annual celebration held in the beautiful Washington State Convention Center for five magical days. Your gardening desires will blossom when you gaze at the spectacular Show Gardens created by the most respected garden designers and landscapers of the region. Our full acre of show gardens are brimming with ideas that will inspire your garden projects. No matter your style or needs, you’ll find inspiration for outdoor living, edible gardening, sustainability, and more. There’s aisle after aisle of fresh garden gear, outstanding services, and delicious artisan foods, including a Plant Market, Tasting Corner and Vintage Garden Market. We even have a Resource Center to help you connect with fellow gardeners who share your interests and a freepackage check service for you to stash your purchases while you continue to enjoy the show.

SEATTLE RV SHOW from Thursday, February 8th through Sunday, February 11th, 2018 at the CenturyLink Event Center in Seattle!

Go where you want, when you want. Whether it’s for a long weekend or longer adventure, there’s an RV just right for your escape! Hiking, biking, fishing, rock climbing, camping, outdoor concerts, kids sporting events…all are more accessible with an RV. The 2018 Seattle RV Show at CenturyLink Field Event Center will feature five new businesses exhibiting RVs in addition to all the RV exhibitors that displayed at the 2017 show. To accommodate the new RV exhibitors and the RVs they will be displaying, the show has expanded to include more RVs on the Concourse level. It’s a great way to shop and compare possible RV choices all in one place.

HEARTS & WINE 2018 on Friday, February 9th, 2018 from 6 to 9 pm at The Foundry in Sodo in Seattle!

You’ll enjoy a fabulous buffet dinner by Herban Feast, 15 tasting tokens to enjoy wines at varying price points from notable local wineries, live jazz music by Ca gaze, and much more. Save time to try your hand at some of the fun games we’ve prepared for you, including the Wine Pull, Lucky Hearts, Raffle Drawing, and Last Bid Card Standing. The Live Auction will give you access to rare wines, experiences and other hard-to- find delights including an African photo safari, a flight of Quilceda Creek Cabernet, an extremely rare 1999-vintage trio of Diamond Creek wines, a bottle of Cayuse Bionic Frog, and even a spooky behind-the- scenes experience for 10 to the Nightmare at Beaver Lake!

ANDRE FERIANTE: IN THE HOUSE OF BEAUTY CONCERT on Friday, February 10th, 2018 at 8:00 pm at Benaroya Hall in Seattle!

Andre Feriante is an internationally recognized, award-winning guitarist who has toured the US and Europe for nearly 40 years and has 14 albums to his credit. He is a Segovia trained composer/guitarist who has created his own unique style using multiple instruments such as the ukulele, banjo, harp guitar, the oud, and the charango. For over twenty years Feriante has wowed Seattle with his “Day of Love” concert. February 10th will be his 18th year at Benaroya Hall. Each year Andre presents a new and different show with amazing guests and together they celebrate love through the power of music. “In the House of Beauty” is a world music concert, blending flamenco, classical, Brazilian, Mediterranean and middle eastern elements. Drawing from his recent TEDx talk on the healing power of music, the show will offer healing and meditative musical journeys, classic romantic songs and mystical poetry over music. Featuring: Rafe Pearlman, celebrated vocalist, Troy Chapman, gypsy jazz guitarist, world-class Tenor Steve Thoreson, multi-faceted Paraguayan dancer Stella Rossi, and AnilPrasad, the Northwest’s premier tabla player.

​SIP & STROLL WINE WALK on Saturday, February 10th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in Sumner!

WINE ON THE ROCK: WINE & CHOCOLATE on Saturday, February 10th at 12:00 pm through Sunday, February 11th, 2018 at 5:00 pm at Winery Alliance of Brainbridge Island!

Wine on the Rock: Wine & Chocolate is the weekend before Valentine’s Day! Grab your sweetheart (or friend) and join all seven Bainbridge Island wineries for wines paired with local chocolates. A Valentine’s Day weekend treat you won’t want to miss. Event will take place at each winery from 12-5pm Saturday & Sunday. Ticket purchase is good for both days (one visit at each winery) and includes: Special event wine glass, wine tasting at each of the wineries – 28 different wines total, chocolate to complement the wine tasting, and a 6 bottle wine tote. Participants must be 21 and older to buy. Please drink responsibly. Transportation options are available on our website.

CHILDREN’S INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL from Thursday, January 25th through Saturday, February 10th, 2018 at Northwest Film Forum’s cinemas in Seattle!

Over the past 13 years, Children’s Film Festival Seattle has become the largest and most respected film festival on the West Coast dedicated to children and their families. Each year, Northwest Film Forum selects more than 170 children’s films from 50+ countries, reaching more than 10,000 people during festival screenings in Seattle and a subsequent festival tour of 15-20 U.S. cities. What we stand for: Racial equity and diversity, inclusivity, social justice, global awareness, and the best in age-appropriate, visual storytelling for young people. Produced by Northwest Film Forum, Children’s Film Festival Seattle includes live performances, features, shorts and hands-on workshops, all crafted with care for the next generation of movie lovers.

