15 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50

By Crystal Hessong

You don’t have to spend a fortune to tell your significant other how you feel. These affordable gifts are all under $50 and will send the appropriate message without emptying your wallet.

1. Cheer Crate

Surprise your loved one with a Cheer Crate for from Cratejoy just $29.99 per month. Filled with pampering products, this crate may have luxurious lotions, scented soaps or scrumptious snacks. Each month is a different collection of gifts.

Subscribe on Cratejoy.com for $29.99/month

2. Bloody Mary Seasonings

If you and your significant other have fond memories of Bloody Marys at brunch, opt for this seasoning variety pack to make your own. With four different seasonings, you just need to add your own vodka and tomato juice to create a Bloody Mary flight at home. Pair it with a home-cooked brunch on Valentine’s Day morning. It costs just $28.99 on Amazon.

Purchase on Amazon.com for $28.99

3. Amazon Echo Dot

If you’ve ever wanted to get your loved one a personal assistant, opt for the Amazon Echo Dot for $49.99. Smaller than the original, this electronic helper still packs a punch by responding to your voice to turn on music, read audiobooks, and control smart devices. For tech-savvy lovers, this gift is ideal.

Purchase on Amazon.com for $49.99

4. Laser Cut Wood Journal

For a writer or artist, give a laser cut wood journal. The wooden cover lasts much longer than its paper counterparts and it comes in several designs. Opt for a heart design from Amazon for just $29 for a Valentine’s Day theme.

Purchase on Amazon.com for $29.00

5. Massage Oil

Give a tangible present that allows you to give the gift of your time with massage oil. Costing only $20, The Body Shop’s Spa of the World French lavender massage oil features a relaxing aroma that will help you both destress when you give one another massages for Valentine’s Day.

Purchase on TheBodyShop.com for $20.00

6. Tea Sampler

Give a tea lover a sampler of nine gourmet teas from Amazon for $24.99. This set perfectly says that you would never “leaf.”

Purchase on Amazon.com for $24.99

7. “Finish This Book”

If your significant other has always talked about writing a book, but never got started, give “Finish This Book” by Keri Smith for $13.09 from Amazon. This guided practice helps the reader fills in the blanks in the story. It’s one book that will never disappoint.

Purchase on Amazon.com for $13.09

8. Himalayan Salt Candle Holders

Regardless of whether you believe in the mystical powers attributed to Himalayan salt, you cannot deny that light shining through the pink rock creates a romantic ambiance. Gift your honey with this salt lamp and candle holders combo for $15.99 at Amazon to help set the mood.

Purchase at Amazon.com for $15.99

9. Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Of course, you cannot forget chocolate for Valentine’s Day. Up your confection game with a dozen gourmet chocolate-covered strawberries and three adorable lovebug brownie pops. It’s only $49.97 from Shari’s Berries.

Purchase at Berries.com for $49.97

10. Timepiece

Few people realize that watches are still a classic, practical gift that’s always appreciated. For something a little more eye-catching than a standard timepiece, give this steamship telegraph watch from Amazon for just $39.95.

Purchase on Amazon.com for $39.95

11. Lingerie

A little something sexy is a must for Valentine’s Day. Check out the Very Sexy collection pleated babydoll from Victoria’s Secret for $39.50.

Purchase on VictoriasSecret.com for $39.50

12. Desk Fountain

Though you can’t be with your loved one at work, you can give them a stress-relieving desk fountain for just $31.05 from Amazon.

Purchase on Amazon.com for $31.05

13. Foreign Candy

If your loved one has an adventurous palate, give a sampler of the rare Kit Kats sold only in western Japan. A similar box with eastern Japan flavors is also available. Both cost $16.89 each from Amazon, so why not get both?

Purchase the western Japan and eastern Japan flavors on Amazon.com for $16.89

14. Travel Record Map

Keep tabs on the places you’ve been together with a scratch map from Amazon for $28.95. Use a coin to scratch off the places you’ve been to until you’ve uncovered all the spots on your bucket list.

Purchase on Amazon.com for $28.95

15. Skin Care Essentials

Everyone should have skincare essentials. For the man in your life, get a trio of products to keep his skin smooth when shaving. This kit from Bevel costs $35 and includes priming oil, shave cream, and a restoring balm.

Purchase on GetBevel.com for $34.95

CBS may collect a commission if you purchase products through the links above.