ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

TOP COMEDIANS TAKE ON RELATIONSHIPS – Hosted by Ivan Decker, top comedians including Maria Bamford, Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, Kevin James, Mo’Nique, and Tom Papa share their hilarious thoughts on love, dating, and relationships, in clips from past performances from the biggest comedy event in the world, the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. Original airdate: Wednesday, February 14, 2018 @ 8pm