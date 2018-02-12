CW Stars’ Tweets Of The Week: 2/5 – 2/11/18
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
SPOILER ALERT for this picture but it's really cute so I don't care. @gregorcorp is my husband and he co-wrote this episode and it was the most time I got to spend with him in like, 4 months #CrazyExGirlfriend pic.twitter.com/3Ey8gw5vid
— Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) February 10, 2018
When I was in high school I thought for a second of becoming a DJ but being an actor, musician & magician took precedence #DJDiscJoshy #SuitedUp #1920s #CrazyExGirlfriend #Season3 @cw_crazyxgf @TheCW pic.twitter.com/cP4hdcmdCs
— Vince Rodriguez III (@VRodriguezIII) February 10, 2018
Caption contest! #crazyexgirlfriend pic.twitter.com/ICDZArlFP6
— Aline Brosh McKenna (@alinebmckenna) February 8, 2018
Tune in TONIGHT to @CWJaneTheVirgin! I’m guest starring and this amazing woman is making her directorial debut! 👑 @HereIsGina https://t.co/DUVcZua2eM pic.twitter.com/gFKeTLLi0N
— Brooke Shields (@BrookeShields) February 10, 2018
Celebrating @HereIsGina’s directorial debut!! Turn on @CWJaneTheVirgin now! pic.twitter.com/2ANCQrpUND
— justin baldoni (@justinbaldoni) February 10, 2018
Can’t wait for the Super Bowl next Sunday! Ahh! Anyways. Off to bed early, I have a fun thing tomorrow! Goodnight!
— brett dier (@Brettdier) February 5, 2018
#XoandRo4ever #janethevirgin @cwjanethevirgin pic.twitter.com/cjzKlatgYn
— Andrea Navedo (@AndreaNavedo) February 8, 2018
I have corn, and I’m happy! Busted by @roryknepp
A post shared by Yael Grobglas (@yaelgrobglas) on
So proud of another new director of ours!!! @justinbaldoni KICK ASS LOVE!!!!
A post shared by Yael Grobglas (@yaelgrobglas) on
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s…
…#EarlCox
Dear friend @PaulyMcGillion 🏴⚡️🇨🇦joins us tonight on #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/9ki4LhA8Yk
— Tom Cavanagh (@CavanaghTom) February 7, 2018
It’s good to be home. pic.twitter.com/Q1p45GLddy
— Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) February 8, 2018
Still working on a secret project. Can’t wait for it to be announced 🎮 pic.twitter.com/SIZp5McHAF
— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) February 8, 2018
My taller, Australian sister 👭 pic.twitter.com/dEgxqzYpYF
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) February 11, 2018
#kingbeezlee is super cuddly in the morning https://t.co/bhfaJzIyvo pic.twitter.com/VnHhoHVDrg
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) February 5, 2018
I feel like the ability I have to take naps pretty much anywhere- at any time of day- is a superpower that I should be more grateful for.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 11, 2018
I’m quit literally going grey haired.
— Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) February 10, 2018
QUITE. QUITE. QUITE LITERALLY. Sorry. I have big thumbs and typing is QUITE tough.
— Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) February 10, 2018
“Hold on lemme just hotbox these bugs so I can steal and eat their goo.” -beekeepers everywhere
— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) February 10, 2018
how is everyone this afternoooon🤔 https://t.co/6Sz3Vi2tgX pic.twitter.com/euoD8kpuzt
— China Anne McClain (@chinamcclain) February 10, 2018
A post shared by Nafessa Williams (@nafessawilliams) on
See you next week!
KSTW – The CW11