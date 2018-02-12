Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

TVLine introduces us to Arrow‘s new castmember, Kyra Zagorsky!

kyra zagorsky CW Talk Around the Net: 2/5 2/11/18

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9079221ah)
Kyra Zagorsky attends the Los Angeles premiere of PlayStation’s original series “Powers” at Sony Pictures Studios on . “Powers” premieres March 10 on PlayStation Network
Los Angeles Premiere Of PlayStation’s Original Series “Powers”, Culver City, USA

Us Magazine discusses Black Lightning‘s Marvin Jones III praises of the show!

marvin jones black lightening2 CW Talk Around the Net: 2/5 2/11/18

Mark Hill/The CW

Decider shares Jane the Virgin‘s lead in addressing issues of consent and candidness!

jav4 410b 213r CW Talk Around the Net: 2/5 2/11/18

Jane The Virgin — “Chapter Seventy-Four” — Image Number: JAV410b_0213.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Justin Baldoni as Rafael and Gina Rodriguez as Jane — Photo: Lisa Rose/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Entertainment Weekly chats with Danneel Ackles’ first scene on Supernatural!

Coveteur highlights Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist’s on-screen lessons learned from her alter ego!

spg311b 0355b CW Talk Around the Net: 2/5 2/11/18

Supergirl — “Fort Rozz” — Image Number: SPG311b_0355.jpg — Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/ Supergirl — Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Nerdist has a new theory about Riverdale!

rvd212b 0370b 1 CW Talk Around the Net: 2/5 2/11/18

Riverdale — “Chapter Twenty-Five: The Wicked and the Divine” — Image Number: RVD212b_0370.jpg — Pictured: KJ Apa as Archie — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

