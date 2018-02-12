Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!
TVLine introduces us to Arrow‘s new castmember, Kyra Zagorsky!
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9079221ah)
Kyra Zagorsky attends the Los Angeles premiere of PlayStation’s original series “Powers” at Sony Pictures Studios on . “Powers” premieres March 10 on PlayStation Network
Los Angeles Premiere Of PlayStation’s Original Series “Powers”, Culver City, USA
Us Magazine discusses Black Lightning‘s Marvin Jones III praises of the show!
Mark Hill/The CW
Decider shares Jane the Virgin‘s lead in addressing issues of consent and candidness!
Jane The Virgin — “Chapter Seventy-Four” — Image Number: JAV410b_0213.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Justin Baldoni as Rafael and Gina Rodriguez as Jane — Photo: Lisa Rose/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Entertainment Weekly chats with Danneel Ackles’ first scene on Supernatural!
Coveteur highlights Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist’s on-screen lessons learned from her alter ego!
Supergirl — “Fort Rozz” — Image Number: SPG311b_0355.jpg — Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/ Supergirl — Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Nerdist has a new theory about Riverdale!
Riverdale — “Chapter Twenty-Five: The Wicked and the Divine” — Image Number: RVD212b_0370.jpg — Pictured: KJ Apa as Archie — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Like this:
Like Loading...