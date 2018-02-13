“CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND LIVE” TOUR BEGINS MARCH 31

TICKETS GO ON SALE VALENTINE’S DAY, FEBRUARY 14

The cast of the CW’s award-winning musical comedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is taking their show on the road in this live eight city music tour beginning March 31. Join Rachel Bloom, select cast and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” songwriters as they bring the show’s songs to life in this very special event. Confirmed participants on the tour include Rachel Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Aline Brosh McKenna, Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen. (Talent participation will vary based on the market.) Tour cities include Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 12:00pm (Local Market Times).

“There is nothing like performing musical comedy live.” said co-creator, executive producer and star, Rachel Bloom. “It’s not just a performance, it’s an ongoing dialogue between the performers and the audience. We are so excited to offer new renditions of some of our beloved songs and connect with our amazing fans.”

“In the course of 44 episodes, ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ has featured over 100 original songs. It’s so exciting that fans will get to see up close the phenomenal live performing talents of our cast, led by Rachel Bloom, and hear the amazing songwriting of Rachel, Adam and Jack,” said show co-creator, showrunner and executive producer Aline Brosh McKenna. From CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is executive produced by Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna (“The Devil Wears Prada”), Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer”), Erin Ehrlich (“Awkward”), Michael Hitchcock (“Glee”) and Sarah Caplan (“Ray Donovan”). The music is produced by Adam Schlesinger (Executive Music Producer) and Steven Gold (Music Producer) and the songs are co-written by Rachel Bloom, Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen (Supervising Producer). The music from the series is distributed by WaterTower Music and is sold on all digital retailers.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 12:00pm Local Market Times.

To purchase tickets and for additional information please visit: https://racheldoesstuff.com/crazy-ex-girlfriend-live-2018/

Saturday, March 31: Portland, Oregon – Revolution Hall

https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1638074?utm_source=os

Sunday, April 1: Seattle – Neptune Theatre

https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0F005446F7555E89

Wednesday, April 4: Chicago – The Vic Theatre

https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1644389?utm_medium=bks

Thursday, April 5: Boston – Wilbur Theatre

https://thewilbur.com/artist/rachel-bloom/

Friday, April 6: Washington D.C. – Lincoln Theatre

https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1636925?utm_medium=bks

Saturday, April 7: Philadelphia – Trocadero Theatre

https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1634375?utm_medium=bks

Sunday, April 8: New York City – The Town Hall

http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/03005447DC394A6E

Tuesday, April 10: Los Angeles – Wilshire Ebell Theatre

http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0900543B91BC19DC