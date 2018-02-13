It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

I LOVE KIRKLAND WINE WALK Friday, February 16th starting at The Heathman Hotel in Kirkland!

This 21+ event will bring you on a wine adventure of local wineries at downtown Kirkland businesses. Start at the Heathman Hotel and enjoy social wine tasting through numerous downtown stores to enjoy local wineries and breweries. Early bird ticket holders have the opportunity to skip the lines and crowds for the first hour of the event, beginning at 5pm. People say it’s a worthwhile investment!

EVERETT FILM FESTIVAL from Friday, February 16th through Saturday, February 17th, 2018 at the Everett Performing Arts Center in Everett!

In 1997 a group of visionary women banded together in the firm belief that the time had come for Everett and Snohomish County to experience quality international film in a festival setting. With this idea in mind, the Everett Women’s Film Festival was born. The festival was dedicated to highlighting the strength, humor, and creativity of women through provocative and entertaining films. Over the years, the festival broadened its view to embrace not only films primarily crafted by women but also to present movies offering insight into the lives of women from various cultures, times and experiences as they meet the challenges of work, family, aging, and love. With changing times, the name of the festival changed to the Everett Film Festival. Even though the festival name has changed, the Everett Film Festival continues to offer engaging and thought provoking films from around the country and across the globe with a unique look into the lives of women through documentaries, feature films, animations and film shorts.

SPIRIT OF THE WEST COWBOY GATHERING on Friday, February 16th, 2018 through Sunday, February 18th, 2018 in Ellensburg!

The Spirit of the West Cowboy Gathering is second to none. We have nationally recognized Baxter Black, Dave Stamey, Rider in the Sky and many other songwriters and poets. Our gear fair hosts over 40 vendors from across the country. Works of art, custom leather products, felt hats and handmade boots are just a few of the booths available for your shopping pleasure. Fiddlers from across our region will be competing and providing music for your enjoyment on Saturday in the Historic Liberty Theater. Our downtown venues provide the opportunity to stroll through beautiful Downtown Ellensburg while enjoying an array of music and scenery. Sit and enjoy with a glass of wine or warm cup of coffee.

Spirit of the West is a volunteer organization dedicated to preserve the “spirit of the cowboy”. Our Stampede program provides the building blocks for our communities’ youth to develop those traits that have defined the “cowboy” throughout history. Words like respect, hard work, kindness and integrity are utilized to provide examples of what is possible for our leaders of tomorrow.

Grab a pair of gloves, pull on your boots, wrap up the kids and enjoy a weekend of music, poetry, food and authentic cowboy culture. Let us take you back to a simpler time when a handshake was a bond and time was something we spent with family and friends.

NOIR CITY 2018 on Friday, February 16th, 2018 through Thursday, February 22nd, 2018 at SIFF Cinema Egyptian!

The Czar of Noir, Eddie Muller, takes a break from hosting TCM’s Noir Alley to guide Seattle audiences on a journey through Film Noir. This year’s Noir City festival features 18 classic films, taking you to the darkest and most dangerous places a film lover can go. Many of these films are newly restored, and all will be introduced by our guest Eddie Muller, the incomparable impresario of Noir City. Noir City 2018 will be held at the classic SIFF Cinema Egyptian, February 16-22, 2018. Come escape the rain for the cool dark of Film Noir. This year our Opening Night will begin at 6:30 PM with live music from yesteryear by the Casey MacGill Trio and a cider tasting courtesy of Capitol Cider. Dress up in your best retro outfit and test your Noir chops with Shadow Play, the game of Noir trivia, going on throughout the festival.

CULTURALFEST on Saturday, February 17th, 2018 at 7:00pm at Meany Hall, University of Washington!

CulturalFest celebrates the diversity and talent that international students bring to our campus and region. This annual FIUTS community event welcomes thousands of globally-minded visitors of all ages and backgrounds to the University of Washington for cultural exploration and learning.

BRAZILIAN CARNAVAL/MARDI GRASA on Saturday, February 17th from 8:00 to 11:00 pm at The Crocodile!

Enjoy a spectacular evening that mixes the sounds, samba and feathers of Brazilian Carnaval and the carefree spirit of Mardi Gras. Entertainment includes Show Brazil! , Eduardo Mendonça, Daniel Pitta, VamoLá, Show Brazil Dancers, featuring dancers and percussion and more!

CHOP SHOP BODIES OF WORK CONTEMPORARY DANCE FESTIVAL on Saturday, February 17th and Sunday, February 18th, 2018 at the Meydenbauer Center Theatre in Bellevue!

CHOP SHOP: Bodies of Work, a contemporary dance festival, celebrates its 11th annual edition presenting extraordinary dance from Seattle and beyond, alongside the CHOP SHOP Master Class Series and the free Experience Dance Program. The 2018 festival invites local and national choreographers and dance artists to share their thought-provoking work on the Meydenbauer stage.

FLYING FISH SHOW from Saturday, February 17th through Sunday, February 18th at the Lynnwood Convention Center!

You are cordially invited to the sixth Fly Fishing Show at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Some of the highlights you won’t want to miss include: • New 2018 products from manufacturers. • Seminars, Casting Demos, and Featured Tier presentations. • Lodges, resorts, exotic vacation destinations offering money-saving show specials. • Programs and learning opportunities for youngsters and families. • Classes with the Experts where you can get one-on-one time with the Pros. • The International Fly Fishing Film Festival on Saturday at 6:00 featuring a stunning two+ hour program of award-winning fly-fishing films. • New rods, reels, lines, accessories, clothing, waders, boots, books, DVDs and anything else you may want to purchase, plus our exclusive author’s booth. • Conservation organizations and opportunities to volunteer for the sport you cherish. Bring you family, friends or club members for a great trip to the show for the day or make it a weekend event. The Fly Fishing Show is one of the best places to be introduced to fly fishing. Our host hotel has special rates and is just across the parking lot. See you soon. Ben Furimsky…and the Fly Fishing Show Family

GOLD, GEM AND MINERAL SHOW 2018 from Saturday, February 17th through Sunday, February 18th, 2018 at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe!

There will be presentations covering a variety of prospecting subjects. Prospecting Equipment Dealers, Gold, Rock and Gem Dealers, New Product Displays, Prospecting Equipment Exhibits, Clubs and More.

KIDS ‘N’ CRITTERS from Saturday, February 17th through Monday, February 19th, 2018 from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park!

Hold a mountain goat skull. Stroke a wolf pelt. Stagger under elk antlers. And get up close to dozens of native Northwest animals. Kids ‘n’ Critters is the perfect time to get your own kids close to nature at Northwest Trek, where up to four kids get in free for every full-price adult on President’s Day Weekend.

RED WINE & CHOCOLATE PREMIER from Saturday, February 17th through Monday, February 19th, 2018 at Yakima Valley!

The Red Wine and Chocolate event weekend provides a distinctive and elegant offering of fine chocolate and fine wine. Visit the more than 50 wineries in Yakima Valley Wine Country during Presidents’ Day weekend as each winery pairs sumptuous chocolate desserts with their very own remarkable red wines. For details on what each winery is offering click here.

SEATTLE HOME SHOW from Saturday, February 17th through Sunday, February 25th, 2018 at the CenturyLink Event Center!

The 74th Annual SHS housing extravaganza will have hundreds of displays of home and garden products; daily “Meet the Experts” seminars; the newest in building products and materials; landscape displays; living green; wine tasting sponsored by Lulu Boutique of Lake Chelan; arts & crafts and home decorating. Attendees also enjoy special features including seminars and wine tasting.

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!