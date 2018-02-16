Jordan Peele and Universal Pictures offer fans free tickets to special Presidents’ Day screenings of four-time Academy Award®-nominated GET OUT at 55 AMC theatres nationwide.

Each guest who requests a ticket the day of the screening—at a participating location—will be given one free admission to the 7:00 p.m. showing on February 19, up to theatre capacity.

Find participating locations and more information here: http://www.getoutoneyearlater.com

After GET OUT was released, artists from all over the world were inspired to create their own interpretations of the imagery and ideas in the movie. They joined the conversation and one year later it continues. #GetOutOneYearLater

Watch the Video:

https://youtu.be/8m6_U5rYloE

Explore the Art:

www.NowYoureInTheSunkenPlace.com

GET OUT

#GetOutOneYearLater

Universal City, CA, February 13, 2018—Filmmaker Jordan Peele, in conjunction with Universal Pictures, today announced free screenings of Universal’s Get Out on Presidents’ Day, February 19, at 55 AMC locations nationwide. Each guest who requests a ticket the day of the screening—at a participating location—will be given one free admission to the 7:00 p.m. showing, up to theatre capacity.

Since its release in theatres in February 2017, Get Out has been nominated for four Academy Awards®, while inspiring audiences and artists worldwide. A compilation video was also released that showcases the artwork inspired by Get Out—featuring the hashtag #GetOutOneYearLater—to encourage audiences to share more of their artwork, experiences and discussions that were influenced by the movie.

The promotion will be available at each of the 55 AMC Theatres playing the special screening of Get Out at 7:00 p.m. on February 19. Free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and may only be picked up at the AMC box office that day. Each guest must present a valid ID to receive their ticket, with a limit of one free ticket for each ID presented, while supplies last. This offer is valid for the 7:00 p.m. showing of the film on February 19, only.

Markets that will playing Get Out on Presidents’ Day include ones in Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, OH; Columbus, OH; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Los Angeles, CA; Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Minneapolis, MN; Nashville, TN; New Orleans, LA; New York City, NY; Oklahoma City, OK; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Pittsburgh, PA; Raleigh/Durham, NC; San Diego, CA; San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, CA; Seattle/Tacoma, WA; St. Louis, MO; Tallahassee, FL; Tampa, FL; and Washington, D.C. To find out more information, visit www.getoutoneyearlater.com.

“When Jordan approached us about a way to thank fans one year after the release of Get Out, we thought a Presidents’ Day screening during Black History Month would be a wonderful way to commemorate the film’s impact,” said Jim Orr, President, Distribution, Universal Pictures. “The success of his stunning vision would not have been possible without the audience’s passion for both Get Out’s groundbreaking storytelling and its deft use of art as society’s mirror.”

For more information and a list of theatres offering the special screenings, please visit www.getoutoneyearlater.com. Broadcast-quality clips from Get Out are available at www.epk.tv, and stills are available at www.image.net.

About Universal Pictures

