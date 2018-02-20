Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, kstw

Entertainment Weekly gets pumped for the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cast going on tour!

cxg tour poster1 CW Talk Around the Net: 2/12 2/18/18

Rotten Tomatoes shares 5 ways that Black Lightning breaks the CW superhero mold!

blk106a 0227b CW Talk Around the Net: 2/12 2/18/18

Black Lightning — “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder” — Image BLK106a_0227b.jpg — Pictured: Cress Williams as Black Lightning — Photo: Richard Ducree/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Broadway World San Diego interviews Black Lightning‘s Nafessa Williams!

image CW Talk Around the Net: 2/12 2/18/18

Black Lightning — “LaWanda: The Book of Burial” — Image BLK103a_0162.jpg — Pictured: Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce — Photo: Carin Baer/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

IBT interviews Jane the Virgin DIRECTOR Gina Rodriguez’s take on intimate scenes!

jav411a 0139b CW Talk Around the Net: 2/12 2/18/18

Jane The Virgin — “Chapter Seventy-Five” — Image Number: JAV411a_0139.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Gina Rodriguez as Jane and Justin Baldoni as Rafael — Photo: Michael Desmond/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

E News unpacks the secret behind Riverdale‘s Cheryl Blossoms powerful red lip!

rvd210a 0022b CW Talk Around the Net: 2/12 2/18/18

Riverdale — “Chapter Twenty-Three: The Blackboard Jungle” — Image Number: RVD210a_0022.jpg — Pictured: Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl — Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Rollingout checks out how Dynasty‘s Sam Adegoke impacts culture with his role!

dyn103b 0265b2 CW Talk Around the Net: 2/12 2/18/18

Dynasty — “Guilt is for Insecure People” — Image Number: DYN103b_0265b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby and Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon — Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

