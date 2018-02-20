Enter to win two (2) complimentary movie passes to THE MET: LIVE IN HD OPERA featuring PUCCINI’S LA BOHEME!

Click here to enter!

Date & Time:

Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 9:30 am at various theaters in Seattle.

Runner-ups encore: Wednesday, February 28, 2018 6:30 pm at various theaters in Seattle.

Please note:

Sign-up in the link above for your chance to a pair of tickets to see Puccini’s La Boheme, part of The Met Opera: Live in HD series playing at Seattle area movie theaters.

Three winners will be chosen to receive a pair of tickets to the Live performance on February 24th at 9:30 am and two runner-ups will win a pair of tickets to the Encore presentation on February 28th at 6:30 pm. Winners will be emailed instructions on how to claim their tickets on or about Thursday, February 22nd. Each winner will receive admittance for two. No purchase necessary. Odds of winning are dependent on number of entries received. Tickets are not for resale.

PUCCINI’S LA BOHEME

The world’s most popular opera returns in Franco Zeffirelli’s classic production starring a cast of young stars, including Sonya Yoncheva as the fragile Mimì and Michael Fabiano as the poet Rodolfo. Marco Armiliato conducts.

Music: Puccini

Language: Italian, with English subtitles

Run Time: 3 hours, 20 minutes

Revival of the classic opera

Jonathan Larson’s RENT was inspired by this title

Sonya Yoncheva who stars in 3 HDs this season is Mimì