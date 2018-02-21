It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

SEATTLE WINE FOOD EXPERIENCE from Thursday, February 22nd through Saturday, February 24th, 2018 at various Seattle locations!

Dress to impress on Friday at Seattle Wine and Food Experience weekend’s signature event – Pop! Bubbles & Seafood at the elegant and iconic McCaw Hall. This event features the Pacific Northwest’s bounty of seafood from salmon and clams to oysters and more from Seattle’s premier restaurants and seafood companies. POP! offers guests the opportunity to sample sparkling wines, Champagne, Spanish Cava, Italian Prosecco and more from all over the world. Guests will cleanse their palate in between bubbles with rosé, refreshing white wines and Washington’s finest wineries pouring premium reserve red wines. The Seattle Wine and Food Experience weekend kicks off on Thursday night at SODO Park with Comfort, featuring Seattle’s best feel-good foods and crafty brews. Treat yourself to some of your favorite indulgences – everything from mac and cheese to fried chicken, beer, cider, and more! Indulge on sweet and savory bites from local gastropubs and taverns while sipping on a diverse array of craft beverages. Tasty features include a burger bar, desserts, specialty cocktail pairings, and more! Round out the weekend on Saturday at the Grand Tasting; a deluxe showcase for wine, beverage, food and lifestyle in the Northwest. Wines from the Northwest and beyond are featured along with local and regional producers, beer, cider and spirits. Guests stroll through the event as they nosh on gourmet bites prepared by some of Seattle’s hottest chefs and learn first-hand directly from culinary experts. Exciting event attractions include artisan food producers, sensory experiences, education and more.

SEATTLE ASIAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL from Thursday, February 22nd through Saturday, February 24th, 2018 at Broadway Performance Hall!

The Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) showcases feature-length and short format films by and about Asian Americans across North America, with an emphasis on filmmakers from the Pacific Northwest. SAAFF is the only film festival in Seattle to provide a space for Asian American voices, perspectives and histories by screening independent films that reflect the diversity and richness of the city’s Asian American community. Seattle Asian American Film Festival is an Associated Program of Shunpike. Shunpike is the 501(c)(3) non-profit agency that provides independent arts groups in Washington State with the services, resources, and opportunities they need to forge their own paths to sustainable.

WINTERGRASS MUSIC FESTIVAL on Thursday, February 22nd, 2018 through Sunday, February 25th, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency in Bellevue!

Wintergrass is a family-friendly Bluegrass music festival, with concerts and dances at 4 different stages. There are also music education programs for kids and adults, workshops, impromptu jams, and a chance to see and hear some great music.

WASHINGTON STATE CRAFT BEER HOME OF THE HOPS on Saturday, February 24th, 2018 from noon to 5:00 pm at various breweries!

Join us for the Washington Beer Open House! The Washington Beer Commission invites you to visit 130+ of our state’s many innovative, esteemed, and downright friendly craft brewers on Saturday, February 24, 2018 from Noon – 5:00pm.

SEARCH FOR MEANING FESTIVAL on Saturday, February 24th, 2018 from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm at Seattle University Campus!

Search for Meaning is Seattle University’s annual community festival dedicated to topics surrounding the human quest for meaning, and the characteristics of an ethical and well-lived life. Hosted on the university’s campus, Search for Meaning draws over 50 nationally and internationally acclaimed authors and artists for an interactive, introspective experience.

28TH ANNUAL PNA WINE TASTE on Saturday, February 24th from 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm at the Phinney Center!

This will be an evening of good Washington wines, good food, and good friends. There will be Seattle urban wineries, wineries from Eastern Washington, and Woodinville. The wine store at the event will offer tasters an opportunity to purchase wines from smaller wineries and vineyards whose wine is not readily available in Seattle. Proceeds from the wine store are part of the fundraising event and will benefit the programs and activities of the PNA. Admission to the Wine Taste includes ten tastes of wine, elegant hors d’oeuvres, and music–all shared with friends, neighbors and fellow wine drinkers.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST REGIONAL YO-YO CHAMPIONSHIP on Saturday, February 24th, 2018 from 10:00 am to 6:00pm at the Seattle Center mainstage!

The Pacific Northwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship (PNWR) is the premier yo-yo event in the Pacific Northwest. Held at the Seattle Center since 2005, PNWR attracts top talent from the region and around the country. The 2018 contest will be held on February 24th, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Championship divisions will be held on the Main Stage, with preliminary qualifying events happening in the Armory Lofts.

LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION on Saturday, February 24th, 2018 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at The Bellevue Collection Center!

The Bellevue Collection, Seattle Chinese Culture and Arts Association, and the Overseas Community Affairs Council – Republic of China (Taiwan) welcome in the 2018 Lunar New Year, sharing in the cultural heritage of our community. The exciting event will be held on February 24, 2018 from 11 am – 6 pm at Bellevue Square in Center Court. The celebration will feature numerous traditional and contemporary cultural demonstrations including martial arts, music, dance, visual arts and food sampling from Din Tai Fung (12 – 3 pm) and Baron’s Xi’an Kitchen and Bar (3 – 5 pm). The festival is open to audiences of all ages and includes fun, complimentary activities for all to participate in.

SO NORTHWEST WOMEN’S SHOW from Saturday, February 24th through Sunday, February 25th, 2018 at the Tacoma Dome!

30 years running, fashion, fun, freebies, two stages and hundreds of exhibits plus entertainment, fashion shows & seminars! This is a feel-good event that celebrates women and making the best of living in the Northwest.

CHILLY HILLY from Sunday, February 25th, 2018 on Bainbridge Island!

Kicking off the riding season in the Northwest for its 46th year, Chilly Hilly is a must-do. The 33-mile route around Bainbridge Island starts with a scenic early morning ferry ride across Puget Sound from Seattle, or you can join the crowd directly on Bainbridge Island. Join us for the ride Bicycling Magazine named “one of four classic rides” in the nation. It’s guaranteed to be hilly, probably chilly and always a heck of a lot of fun. So get the dust off your bike and get ready for cycling season early! Enjoy: A scenic cruise on a Washington State Ferry (Seattle start), Free food stop at Battle Point Park, Supporting local Bainbridge charities, & Finish line festival with a fantastic chili feed benefiting a different Bainbridge Island nonprofit each year (additional cost).

SEATTLE HOME SHOW from Saturday, February 17th through Sunday, February 25th, 2018 at the CenturyLink Event Center!

The 74th Annual SHS housing extravaganza will have hundreds of displays of home and garden products; daily “Meet the Experts” seminars; the newest in building products and materials; landscape displays; living green; wine tasting sponsored by Lulu Boutique of Lake Chelan; arts & crafts and home decorating. Attendees also enjoy special features including seminars and wine tasting.

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!