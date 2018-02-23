JIM BEAVER GUEST STARS AS BOBBY SINGER – Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) manage to escape Michael’s (guest star Christian Keyes) clutches and end up finding an ally in “apocalyptic world” Bobby Singer (guest star Jim Beaver). Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) continue to search for a way to open a breach, not realizing that one of their own may be working against them and costing them precious time. PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn (#1314). Original airdate: Thursday, March 1, 2018 @ 8pm

