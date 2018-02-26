Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!
Deadline Hollywood highlights The Flash‘s Candice Patton and suiting up as a superhero for the first time!
The Flash — Image Number: FLA_Iris_Single.jpg — Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Collider praises DC’s Legends of Tomorrow!
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — “Here I Go Again” — Image Number: LGN311a_0063b .jpg — Pictured (L-R): Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel, Maisie Richardson- Sellers as Amaya Jiwe/Vixen and Tala Ashe as Zari — Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
NPR ranks 25 songs of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — “Trent?!” — Image Number: CEG312a_0188.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bloom as Rebecca — Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Entertainment Weekly shares everything we know about the Riverdale musical episode!
Entertainment Weekly announces Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Santino Fontana’s new role!
Walter McBride/WireImage
TVLine reveals who is returning to Arrow!
Arrow — “Doppelganger” — Image Number: ARR615b_0193.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Colton Haynes as Roy Harper and Willa Holland as Thea Queen/Speedy — Photo: Daniel Power/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Decider gives some intel on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!
The CW, Illustration: Dillen Phelps
Entertainment Weekly chats about Supernatural‘s plans to premiere Scooby-Doo crossover at PaleyFest!
Supernatural — “Devil’s Bargain” — Image Number: SN1313a_0238b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jensen Ackles as Dean and Jared Padalecki as Sam — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved
Bleeding Cool shares about how The Flash‘s Grant Gustin & Tom Cavanagh play idiots in a new short film!
Entertainment Weekly talks on The Flash‘s Violett Beane’s appearance on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow!
Comicbook.com lists everything we know about iZombie season 4 so far!
iZombie — “Brainless in Seattle, Part 1” — Image Number: ZMB403b_0445.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Rose McIver as Liv and Aly Michalka as Peyton — Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
The New Yorker reviews Black Lightning!
