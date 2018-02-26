BACK TO YOUR ROOTS – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is ready to move on from the Marbella and pursue writing full time, but an unexpected development forces her to consider returning to her teaching roots. When Jane applies for a job as an adjunct professor, she finds herself seeing her former professor, Jonathan Chavez (guest star Adam Rodriguez), in a different light. Rafael (Justin Baldoni) thinks he has found a way to get back in the real estate game and looks to Jane for support. Meanwhile, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) courts Eva Longoria to star in the American remake of the Passions of Santos. Yael Grobglas, Andrea Navedo and Ivonne Coll also star. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Merigan Mulhern (#411). Original airdate: Friday, March 2, 2018 @ 9pm

