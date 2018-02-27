Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, dc's legends of tomorrow, kstw

TEAMWORK —  When Damien (Neal McDonough) and Nora Darhrk (guest star Courtney Ford) take Ray hostage they force him to try and fix the Fire Totem, but Ray (Brandon Routh) tries to use the power struggle between them to his advantage.  Ray and Nora find themselves working together in 1960’s East Germany in order to fix the totem, but soon come face to face with a younger and deadlier version of Damien Dahrk.  Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) seems to be taking positive steps in her personal life.  Dominc Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe and Keiynan Lonsdale also stars.  Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan (#313). Original airdate: Monday, March 5, 2018 @ 8pm

