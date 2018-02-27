It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

EMERALD CITY COMICON from Thursday, March 1st through Sunday, March 4th, 2018 at the Washington State Convention Center!

Emerald City Comic Con is the destination comic and pop culture show for the Pacific Northwest. ECCC delivers the best that the comics and pop culture industry has to offer directly from the creators, bringing super fans exactly what they crave: interaction with quality content and guests and an inclusive space to celebrate their fandom. *VISIT CW11 SEATTLE’S BOOTH ON THE 3RD FLOOR! WE’LL BE HANDING OUT PRIZES ALL WEEKEND!

COOKIES AND COCKTAILS on Thursday, March 1st, 2018 at the Seattle Design Center!

Join us “Around the Campfire” this year, as we serve another round of delicious cookie-inspired bites and cocktails in celebration of Girl Scout Cookie season and 90 years of Girl Scout Camp! Gather around a larger-than-life campfire made entirely out of cookie boxes as you mix, mingle, and enjoy sweet and savory bites made with Girl Scout Cookies created by local chefs. Dance your heart out to tunes from STAR 101.5 FM DJ, Paul Thompson, get your photo taken in an actual airstream trailer and sip on cookie-inspired cocktails from local bartenders. It’s going to be the best cookie party of the year!

SEWING & STITCHERY EXPO on Thursday, March 1st through Sunday March 4th, 2018 at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup, Washington!

The Sewing & Stitchery Expo celebrates its 34th year in 2018! Over 22,000 enthusiasts from across the world attend this annual gathering to get inspired with new ideas for the next project, rub elbows with the stars of sewing, and reconnect with friends! We’re adding new classes, teachers, vendors, and resources for 2018. Answers to many frequently asked questions can be found by visiting our FAQ page.

14th ANNUAL POVERTY BAY WINEFEST on Friday, March 2 & 3, 2018 in Des Moines, WA!

The Des Moines Rotary Club invites you help us celebrate the 14th annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival in the newly remodeled historic Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium. This is your chance to get close and personal with renowned local winemakers from over twenty of Washington State’s finest wineries. The wine tastings will be flowing and you will have a chance to experience wines of all varietals. The Poverty Bay Wine Festival remains the South Sound’s premier wine tasting event but this year we will be entertaining our guests with the magical sleight of hand of Nate Jester, the Ace of Illusions. As always, 100% of the net revenues generated by this event are used to fund the charitable activities of the Des Moines Rotary Club. Parking is available in the Des Moines Marina and a free shuttle service will run from the Des Moines Marina to the Wine Festival both days.

POLAR SCIENCE WEEKEND on Friday, March 2nd through March 4th, 2018 at the Pacific Science Center!

Journey to the ends of the earth at Pacific Science Center’s next Curiosity Days: Polar Science Weekend, March 2-4. Partake in hands-on activities, watch live science shows and chat with local scientists about the poles. This year, Polar Science Weekend will have a new twist as scientists and experts tackle the complex effects that climate change has on the Polar Regions. In partnership with University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory, the Science Center is bringing cutting-edge research, interactive exhibits and the nation’s top polar scientists to the event. Buy your tickets to experience one of our most popular Curiosity Days events!

CRY SEATTLE HOLI’18 on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018 at 12:00pm in Bellevue Downtown Park!

Brush off the blues and greys. CRY Holi is back with riot of colors to spread joy and laughter – this time in Bellevue Downtown Park! Join us as thousands of people get color bombed, dance to the upbeat Bollywood numbers by our favorite – DJ RDX and eat yum desi food!

CABERNET CLASSIC on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018 from 6:00 pm to 9:00pm at the Porsche Bellevue!

Join us for our 8th Annual event featuring the class act & king of the grapes, The Cabernet Classic! This prestigious event is located at the new Porsche Bellevue! Dress Up for this swanky affair and enjoy free Butler Valet service too! The event helps raise funds for one of the NW’s favorite local charities, Talk It Up TV – changing the world thru positive messaging and acts of kindness for those in need. Enjoy Noshes from Bin On The Lake, 520 Bar & Grill, & Chef Tom Black, along with live music from Ian Skavdahl and a dazzling array of over 50 of the best Cabs from 25 of Washington’s premier wineries!

