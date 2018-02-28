Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, The Flash

JESSE QUICK AND JAY GARRICK TEAM UP WITH THE FLASH — When a nuclear bomb detonates in downtown Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin), Jesse Quick (guest star Violett Beane) and Jay Garrick (guest star John Wesley Shipp) slow down time by entering Flashtime.  As everyone in the city is frozen, the three speedsters push themselves to the breaking point to save the city and everyone in it.  Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Sterling Gates (#415). Original airdate: Tuesday, March 6, 2018 @ 8pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live