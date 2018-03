Seattle! We’re going to be at Emerald City Comic Con! Are you?!

Stop by the KSTW booth on the 3rd floor at ECCC starting on Thursday, March 1st through Sunday, March 4th, 2018! Come get some swag and at :11 every hour, the first twenty people in line will have a chance to win an awesome prize pack!

More info on ECCC here

Purchase tickets here

Remember, you can watch all your favorite CW shows weeknights on KSTW, Seattle’s own CW11!