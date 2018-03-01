A WEEKEND ESCAPE AT THE LAKE HOUSE – When Hiram (Mark Consuelos) suggests that Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) head up to their lake house for the weekend, Veronica decides to invite Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to join them. Determined to uncover Hiram’s plans for Riverdale, Jughead uses his time at the lake house to press Veronica about what she may know. Back in Riverdale, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a surprising connection with an unlikely friend, while Josie (Ashleigh Murray) lands in hot water after revealing a secret to Kevin (Casey Cott). Skeet Ulrich also stars. David Katzenberg directed the episode written by Ross Maxwell (#214). Original airdate: Wednesday, March 7, 2018 @ 8pm

