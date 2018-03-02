Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, supernatural

DIVINE INTERVENTION – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are close to collecting everything they need to open a rift into the apocalyptic world and possibly rescuing Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Jack (Alexander Calvert).  The one missing ingredient leads the Winchesters to a black market for religious relics where everything is not always as it seems.  Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Robert Singer & Andrew Dabb (#1315). Original airdate: Thursday, March 8, 2018 @ 8pm

