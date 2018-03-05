Filed Under:CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, news

CinemaBlend discusses Supergirls newest addition!

Essence Celebrity praises the Black Lightning sisters!

TVLine gets the low down from The Flash‘s Kim Engelbrecht!

The Flash — “Luck Be a Lady ” — Image Number: FLA403a_0076b.jpg — Pictured: Kim Engelbrecht as The Mechanic — Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — © 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment Weekly gets excited about Constantine returning to the Legends of Tomorrow finale!

Comicbook begs for 10 Arrowverse villains to make a comeback!

Vulture shares the inside scoop of the stories behind six songs from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

TVLine is thrilled Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez landed a guest spot on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Jane The Virgin — “Chapter Seventy” — Image Number: JAV406c_0264.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ivonne Coll as Alba, Gina Rodriguez as Jane, Justin Baldoni as Rafael and Elias Jannsen as Mateo — Photo: Adam Rose/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Deadline announces Black Lightning and The 100‘s inclusion in WonderCon this year!

 

