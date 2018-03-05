Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, Jane The Virgin, kstw

TOUGHEST CRITIC –  Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) fixation on a negative review has left her with writer’s block, so Rogelio (Jaime Camil) suggests she take a class to help.  With the encouragement of Jane, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is ready to dig into his past.  Rogelio is trying to make things less about him and more about Xo (Andrea Navedo), but he grows suspicious when he learns she is keeping a secret from him.  Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) tests the loyalty of her lawyer.  Ivonne Coll also stars.  Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Leah Longoria (#412). Original airdate: Friday, March 9, 2018 @ 9pm

