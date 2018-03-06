It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

JULIA ROBINSON MATHEMATICS FESTIVAL on Saturday, March 10th from 12:30 through 4:00pm at the University of Washington!

New at the festival this year: a Parent Workshop from 1:15 – 2:45. Parents are invited to attend this session on creating a rich environment for mathematical exploration at home. Featuring ideas for games, puzzles, and other joyful math activities.

CENTRAL SOUND REGIONAL SCIENCE & ENGINEERING FAIR on Saturday, March 10th, 2018 at Bellevue College!

View high school science projects and watch scientists award prizes at the Central Sound Regional Science & Engineering Fair at Bellevue College Gymnasium. Free to watch after 1 p.m.

SHAMROCK SHUFFLE WINE & BEER WALK on Saturday, March 10th, 2018 from 5:00 pm through 8:00 pm at Country Village Shops in Bothell!

Whether gathering with friends or going solo you’ll have a great time at the annual Shamrock Shuffle! Bring your favorite glass, wear your green and come celebrate some of the area’s best wines and beers!

KENT KIDS’ ARTS DAY on Sunday, March 11th, 2018 at the Kent Commons Community Center!

A full day of hands-on art and music! Kids create hands-on art projects for one flat fee at Kent Kids’ Arts Day in Kent Commons. Lunch, snacks, and beverages for sale or bring your own.

SEATTLE KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW on Saturday, March 10th through Sunday, March 11th, 2018 at CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle!

There is a lot going on at any dog show, and the Seattle Dog Show has even more going on than most! Agility and obedience trials, demonstrations, dozens of breeds and hundreds of dogs, vendors, and, of course, the “dog show” itself. Seattle Kennel Club has a tradition of offering tours of the show to help newcomers to the sport learn more about what the show has to offer.

SEATTLE JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL on Saturday, March 10th through Sunday, March 18th, 2018 in Seattle!

Founded in 1995, the Seattle Jewish Film Festival (SJFF) is an annual, 9-day and year-round cinematic exploration and celebration of global Jewish and Israeli life, history, complexity, culture and film for everyone. SJFF is the largest and most highly anticipated Jewish event in the Pacific Northwest and a mainstay in the Seattle arts calendar, attracting approximately 7,500 diverse patrons annually to the festival and garnering international acclaim. SJFF showcases the best international, independent and award-winning Jewish-themed and Israeli cinema, enhanced by educational, family, social, performing arts and year-round programming. The Seattle Weekly praised SJFF as the best ethnic film festival in our region.

GREEKWIRE BASH 2018 on Thursday, March 10th, 2018 from 3:00 pm to 9:00pm at CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle!

We’ll be bringing back the ping-pong paddles, dodgeball courts, virtual reality headsets, board games, foosball tables and much more at Seattle’s biggest, geekiest tech party. Now in its 7th year, the GeekWire Bash has it all: beer pong, video games, arcades, sumo wrestling, cornhole, and MORE. The bigger the better to accommodate all the geeky madness.

