TV Guide interviews Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams and his hopes for the show based on Black Panther’s success!
The New Yorker praises Jane the Virgin!
Cinema Blend lists two ways The Flash has improved since the ’90s show!
TV Guide claims iZombie is the TV’s most entertaining series!
Entertainment Weekly gets excited about Nicollette Sheridan’s entrance as Alexis Carrington in Dynasty!
W Magazine talks with Lucy Hale and her nervous excitement about her return to TV with Life Sentence!
Bustle highlights Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and its embrace of on-screen diversity!
Variety chats with Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams on the humanity behind the superhero!
TV Insider has a convo with Life Sentence‘s Lucy Hale!
Entertainment Weekly shows Supernatural‘s Sam, dean and Castiel meeting the Scoopy Doo crossover cast
