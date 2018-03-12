Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

TV Guide interviews Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams and his hopes for the show based on Black Panther’s success!

blk107b 0378b CW Talk Around the Net: 3/5 3/11/18

Black Lightning — “Equinox: The Book of Fate” — Image BLK107b_0378b.jpg — Pictured: Cress Williams as Black Lightning — Photo: Mark Hill/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

The New Yorker praises Jane the Virgin!

jav4 410b 070r 1 CW Talk Around the Net: 3/5 3/11/18

Jane The Virgin — “Chapter Seventy-Four” — Image Number: JAV410b_070.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Justin Baldoni as Rafael, Gina Rodriguez as Jane and Ivonne Coll as Alba — Photo: Lisa Rose/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Cinema Blend lists two ways The Flash has improved since the ’90s show!

bc24f9510f99a37a7c19762b7c7978d9d891d134 CW Talk Around the Net: 3/5 3/11/18

TV Guide claims iZombie is the TV’s most entertaining series!

180226 izombie CW Talk Around the Net: 3/5 3/11/18

iZombie — “Are You Ready For Some Zombies?” — Image Number: ZMB401b_0060.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Robert Buckley as Major, Rose McIver as Liv and Malcolm Goodwin as Clive — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment Weekly gets excited about Nicollette Sheridan’s entrance as Alexis Carrington in Dynasty!

dynasty CW Talk Around the Net: 3/5 3/11/18

W Magazine talks with Lucy Hale and her nervous excitement about her return to TV with Life Sentence!

lfs103b 0221r CW Talk Around the Net: 3/5 3/11/18

Life Sentence — “How Stella Got Her Groove On” — Image Number: LFS103b_0221r.jpg — Pictured: Lucy Hale as Stella — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Bustle highlights Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and its embrace of on-screen diversity!

6e6b9335 7652 46b1 80d1 a1eaeac749ba ceg309a 0355b CW Talk Around the Net: 3/5 3/11/18

Variety chats with Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams on the humanity behind the superhero!

blk109a 0123b CW Talk Around the Net: 3/5 3/11/18

Black Lightning — “Little Black Lies” — Image BLK109a_0123b.jpg — Pictured: Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce — Photo: Annette Brown/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

TV Insider has a convo with Life Sentence‘s Lucy Hale!

lucy hale life sentence 1014x570 CW Talk Around the Net: 3/5 3/11/18

Entertainment Weekly shows Supernatural‘s Sam, dean and Castiel meeting the Scoopy Doo crossover cast

supernatural CW Talk Around the Net: 3/5 3/11/18

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live