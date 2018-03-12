RULES OF ENGAGEMENT – After Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) discovers that Jeff Colby’s (Sam Adegoke) motives to marry her are not for love but for revenge, she is forced to continue with her faux engagement until she can save her family from becoming a casualty of the Colby-Carrington war. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) pulls out all the stops to earn his citizenship and Steven’s (James Mackay) love, while Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) must choose between her role as a wife or her role as a stepmother. Grant Show, Alan Dale and Robert C. Riley also star. Libby Wells wrote the episode, directed by Matt Earl Beesley (#115). Original airdate: Friday, March 16, 2018 @ 8pm

