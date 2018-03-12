Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, Jane The Virgin, kstw

THE TOOTH IS OUT THERE – When Jane (Gina Rodriguez), Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and Alba (Ivonne Coll) learn what is going on with Xo (Andrea Navedo), they all try to comfort her, but Xo insists they let her live her life.  Rogelio finally gets River Fields (guest star Brooke Shields) to agree to meet with him, but he learns that River has another plan in mind.  Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is on a mission to find his sister who may have the information he has been looking for.  Meanwhile, Jane is upset with Petra (Yael Grobglas) after her girls spill a secret to Mateo.  Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Deirdre Shaw & Chantelle M. Wells (#413). Original airdate: Friday, March 16, 2018 @ 9pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live