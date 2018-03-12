Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Life Sentence

DIGGING DEEPER – When the INS unexpectedly shows up to Stella (Lucy Hale) and Wes’ (Elliot Knight) apartment to check the legitimacy of their marriage, they realize that they need to defend their marriage or Wes might be deported back to London.   Peter (Dylan Walsh) and Ida (Gillian Vigman) decide to sell the house, but when an offer comes in, Peter hesitates on following through.  Stella tries to help Aiden (Jayson Blair) step up to his responsibilities and to stop avoiding reality.  Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Brooke Lyons) is having writer’s block and Stella thinks she has a fix, but Elizabeth’s husband Diego (Carlos PenaVega) is not overjoyed by the idea.  John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Erin Cardillo & Richard Keith (#102). Original airdate: Wednesday, March 14, 2018 @ 9pm

