Filed Under:kstw, cwtv, cw11 seattle, dc's legends of tomorrow

THE POWER WITHIN —  When Mallus’ power over Sara (Caity Lotz) resurfaces, she unwittingly becomes the bearer of one of the Totems.  Rory (Dominic Purcell) must conquer his dark side in order to wield his own Totem power to help save the crew.  Meanwhile, Agent Sharpe (guest star Jes Macallan) notices that something is wrong and recruits someone unorthodox to help.  Brandon Routh, Nick Zano, Maise Richardson-Sellers, Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Zano also star.  April Mullen directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Morgan Faust (#315). Original airdate: Monday, March 19, 2018 @ 8pm

