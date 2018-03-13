It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

THE 19TH ANNUAL ANIMATION SHOW OF SHOWS on Tuesday, March 13th through Thursday, March 15th!

The Animation Show of Shows presents 16 exceptional and inspiring animated shorts from around the world. At a time of increasing social instability and global anxiety about a range of issues, the works in this year’s show present compelling ideas about our place in society and how we fit into the world.

FAMILY STEAM NIGHT 2018 on Thursday, March 14th, 2018 at Future of Flight Aviation Center in Mukilteo!

The Institute of Flight invites learners of all ages to engage in FREE hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) activities. Family STEAM Night 2018 aims to ignite passion for the future of aerospace and increase interest in STEAM with local organizations and business partners. This FREE event welcomes you to explore the Destiny Module, learn about 3D printing, program robots, meet Jedi & Stormtroopers, and more! Bring your family, friends, scout troop, or after-school club. NEW! Food will be available for purchase. Donations are accepted but not required. Reserve your tickets and consider carpooling since space is limited.

GREEKWIRE BASH 2018 on Thursday, March 15th, 2018 from 3:00 pm through 9:00 pm at CenturyLink Field Event Center!

Nearly 2,000 developers, engineers, entrepreneurs and other geeks are expected for this afternoon and evening of merriment, silliness and networking. Everything from VR to video games to a Joule cooking station to a cross-venue zipline will greet attendees. In addition to the free-flowing activities, we’ll also be hosting organized tournaments in events such as foosball, dodgeball, ping pong and Settlers of Catan (tickets still available for Catan, if you want to trade some wheat, ore, sheep, brick and wood).

REDRESS FASHION SHOW on Thursday, March 15th, 2018 at the Art Institute of Seattle 2018 Fashion Show!

Re-Dress is the 20th annual fashion show produced by students of The Art Institute of Seattle. Featuring the work of fashion design students, Re-Dress will showcase the most prevalent trends of 2018; #courage #equality #balance. Our goal is to empower women to continue to push political, cultural, and social issues with equality, strength, and the courage to be themselves. Every aspect of the production—from lighting and set design to marketing and promotion, guest services, public relations and the runway collections—have been created from concept to execution by students of the college.

MOISTURE FESTIVAL starting on Thursday, March 15th through Sunday, April 8th, 2018 at Hale’s Palladium in Fremont/Ballard!

Moisture Festival presents a high energy comedy/varietè show featuring a rapid succession of acts showcasing comedy alongside awe-inspiring physical and mental dexterity, with poignant moments of strength and delicate beauty to make audiences laugh, wonder, shake their heads in disbelief and truly appreciate how live entertainment can exhilarate and bring real joy. A live show band propels each performance. Varietè has its roots in the Music Halls of 19th century England, cabaret in Europe and vaudeville in America. Because of the talented artists currently working in this genre, it is still fresh, exciting and tremendous fun for the audience.

SEATTLE JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL on Saturday, March 10th through Sunday, March 18th, 2018 in Seattle!

Founded in 1995, the Seattle Jewish Film Festival (SJFF) is an annual, 9-day and year-round cinematic exploration and celebration of global Jewish and Israeli life, history, complexity, culture and film for everyone. SJFF is the largest and most highly anticipated Jewish event in the Pacific Northwest and a mainstay in the Seattle arts calendar, attracting approximately 7,500 diverse patrons annually to the festival and garnering international acclaim. SJFF showcases the best international, independent and award-winning Jewish-themed and Israeli cinema, enhanced by educational, family, social, performing arts and year-round programming. The Seattle Weekly praised SJFF as the best ethnic film festival in our region.

QUILTERS ANONYMOUS 37th ANNUAL QUILT SHOW on Friday, March 16th through Sunday, March 18th, 2018 in Monroe!

Our guild’s show is probably the largest annual quilt show in the area. It draws more than 4,000 visitors, from the entire Puget Sound region as well as British Columbia. We expect to display over 500 quilts in a dozen different categories, ranging from traditional styles to art quilts and other innovative designs. There is something for everyone to enjoy at the show. While the show is not juried, the quality of our quilts consistently demonstrates the skill and dedication of our members. Several of our members are world-renowned quilt teachers and authors, others have had quilts accepted into large national shows, but all of our participants have something interesting to offer.

NORTHWEST BIRDING FESTIVAL on Friday, March 16th through Sunday, March 18th, 2018 in Blaine, Semiahmoo and Birch Bay!

The 16th Annual Wings Over Water Birding Festival March 16-18, 2018 in Blaine, Washington celebrates the incredible variety of migratory birds that flock to the coastal waters of Drayton Harbor, Birch Bay and Semiahmoo Bay at the northwest corner of Washington State. This major stopover on the Pacific Flyway between Seattle, Washington and Vancouver, BC is designated as an Important Birding Area (IBA) and is the anchor for the North Cascades Loop of the Great Washington State Birding Trail.

SEATTLE’S 2018 ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE at 12:30pm on Saturday, March 17th, 2018 in downtown Seattle!

At 12:20 pm, the Irish flag is raised in front of the King County Administration Building, followed by trumpeters playing the Irish and US National Anthems. Then at 12:30 pm, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshals and the Honorary Parade Grand Marshal lead Seattle’s 46th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade up 4th Avenue, traveling north from James St to the reviewing stand at Westlake Park. From there participants are invited to travel for free via the Monorail to the Seattle Center for closing ceremonies at the Irish Festival in the Armory at 2:30 pm.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY DASH on Saturday, March 17th, 2018

The F5 St. Patrick’s Day Dash is a family event with something for everyone. There are young athletes racing to be the first across the Finish Line, and former jocks racing to be the first in the beer garden. With 34 years of history, the Dash attracts three generations of participants.

KIRKLAND SHAMROCK RUN on Saturday, March 17th, 2018 in Kirkland!

The Kirkland Shamrock Run is a fun-filled 5k celebrating Kirkland, healthy living, and of course St. Patrick’s Day! Come join multitudes of other Irish culture enthusiasts on March 17th, 2018 to run or walk through downtown Kirkland. Benefiting local non-profits, this event has become a tradition for many area residents. Be sure to join the post-race party at Wilde Rover for a pint! Take a look around and come join us on March 17th! Register by February 17th, 2017 to guarantee your shirt size.

IRISH FESTIVAL from Saturday, March 17th through Sunday, March 18th at the Seattle Center!

Seattle Center Festal presents Irish Festival, March 17 and 18. Explore and experience the cultural roots and contemporary influences of Ireland through live performances, visual arts, hands-on activities, foods, games and a lively marketplace. Irish tunes, step dancing and the Irish jig keep the energy flowing at this Irish Festival. Festival-goers may trace their roots in genealogy workshops, learn the Irish language and take in colorful cultural exhibits and contemporary Irish short films. Meet Irish celebrities; view Irish movies, cultural exhibits and demonstrations, and have a “great craic” (gaelic for “a great times”).

BACON EGGS & KEGS from March 17th through Sunday March 18th, 2018 at CenturyLink Field!

Fried Chicken Waffle Nuggets. Cornbread Bacon Benedict. Biscuits with Bacon Fat Gravy. Beer Batter Flapjacks. Hungry yet?! With at least one $5 dish per food vendor, you can pick and choose what you’d like to eat!

