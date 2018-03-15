To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “MIDNIGHT SUN” go to http://www.gofobo.com/hAEix21014 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Wednesday, March 21st, 2018 @ 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

MIDNIGHT SUN

MIDNIGHT SUN is a romantic tearjerker about 17-year-old Katie Price (Bella Thorne), sheltered at home since childhood with a rare genetic condition, a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight. Having only her father Jack (Rob Riggle) for company, Katie’s world opens up after dark when she ventures outside to play her guitar. One night, her dreams come true when she’s noticed and asked out by her longtime crush Charlie (Patrick Schwarzenegger), whom she’s secretly watched from her bedroom window for years. As they embark on nightly summer excursions, Katie’s risk to sunlight grows and she’s presented with the gut-wrenching dilemma of whether she can live a normal life with her newfound soul mate.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEskVQgtwaI

In Theaters: Friday, March 23rd, 2018