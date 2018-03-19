Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
No clue what I’m looking at but here’s a #BTS from last night’s episode of @anotherperiod where I got to play #siamesetwins to the hilarious & kind @funnyasiandude Thanks to the cast & crew of #anotherperiod for having me on and letting me play with y’all. I had a blast! @natashaleggero @rikilindhome @jeremykonner #WorldsCollide #CrazyExGirlfriend And yes, this season’s Hortense is the brilliant talented @donna_lynne_champlin who plays #PaulaProctor on @cw_crazyxgf @thecw
This past Saturday night, my truly amazing wife, @danneelackles512 , threw me a surprise birthday party that I will never forget. Ever. Endless thanks to all those who participated in helping her and all those who were brave enough to sing “THAT” song on camera for me. I’m still recovering from all the emotion. Unfortunately, some of those images I will never get outta my mind. Ha. To those who couldn’t be there…you were missed. To those of you who were there…thank you for showing me just how special life is. I love you all. #spnfamily
See you next week!
