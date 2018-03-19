Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!
Variety interviews Candice Patton on her ‘role reversal’ episode of The Flash!
The Flash — “Run, Iris, Run” — Image Number: FLA416a_0245b .jpg — Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
TVLine gets excited about the drop of The 100‘s season 5 trailer!
The CW
Bustle gives some intel on the creator of CW’s The Flash!
photo credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Deadline shares an exclusive with Black Lightning‘s Salim Akil and Cress Williams!
Black Lightning — “Equinox: The Book of Fate” — Image BLK107b_0378b.jpg — Pictured: Cress Williams as Black Lightning — Photo: Mark Hill/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Ebony sheds some light on The Flash‘s Candice Patton and her thoughts on becoming a superhero!
The Flash — “Run, Iris, Run” — Image Number: FLA416a_0310b.jpg — Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
USA Today lists reasons why iZombie is the only zombie show you need to watch this year!
iZombie — “Brainless in Seattle, Part 1” — Image Number: ZMB403a_0088.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Malcolm Goodwin as Clive, Rahul Kohli as Ravi and Rose McIver as Liv — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
