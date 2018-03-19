Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Variety interviews Candice Patton on her ‘role reversal’ episode of The Flash!

fla416a 0245b CW Talk Around the Net: 3/12 3/18/18

The Flash — “Run, Iris, Run” — Image Number: FLA416a_0245b .jpg — Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

TVLine gets excited about the drop of The 100‘s season 5 trailer!

the 100 season 5 CW Talk Around the Net: 3/12 3/18/18

The CW

Bustle gives some intel on the creator of CW’s The Flash!

4f0ef333 4852 46dc a126 c5b63b2741a0 getty 515299862 CW Talk Around the Net: 3/12 3/18/18

photo credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Deadline shares an exclusive with Black Lightning‘s Salim Akil and Cress Williams!

blk107b 0378b 1 CW Talk Around the Net: 3/12 3/18/18

Black Lightning — “Equinox: The Book of Fate” — Image BLK107b_0378b.jpg — Pictured: Cress Williams as Black Lightning — Photo: Mark Hill/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ebony sheds some light on The Flash‘s Candice Patton and her thoughts on becoming a superhero!

fla416a 0310b CW Talk Around the Net: 3/12 3/18/18

The Flash — “Run, Iris, Run” — Image Number: FLA416a_0310b.jpg — Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

USA Today lists reasons why iZombie is the only zombie show you need to watch this year!

zmb403a 0088b CW Talk Around the Net: 3/12 3/18/18

iZombie — “Brainless in Seattle, Part 1” — Image Number: ZMB403a_0088.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Malcolm Goodwin as Clive, Rahul Kohli as Ravi and Rose McIver as Liv — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

