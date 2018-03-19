Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

Variety interviews Candice Patton on her ‘role reversal’ episode of The Flash!

TVLine gets excited about the drop of The 100‘s season 5 trailer!

Bustle gives some intel on the creator of CW’s The Flash!

Deadline shares an exclusive with Black Lightning‘s Salim Akil and Cress Williams!

Ebony sheds some light on The Flash‘s Candice Patton and her thoughts on becoming a superhero!

USA Today lists reasons why iZombie is the only zombie show you need to watch this year!