ALL THAT GLITTERS – In the wake of a sudden Carrington death, Blake’s (Grant Show) temper pushes Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) to make a bold decision regarding their marriage. Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) feud with Jeff (Sam Adegoke) goes public, forcing her to rely on her faux-husband, Liam (guest star Adam Huber), for support. Steven (James Mackay) processes his grandfather’s sordid past and decides how he wants to spend his future. Rafael de la Fuente, Alan Dale and Robert C. Riley also star. Jenna Richman and Ali Adler wrote the episode, directed by Kenny Leon (#116). Original airdate: Friday, March 23, 2018 @ 8pm

