Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, Jane The Virgin, kstw

IT’S YOUR CHOICE – Xo (Adnrea Navedo) struggles to make an important decision and looks to Jane (Gina Rodriguez) for guidance leaving Rogelio (Jaime Camil) feeling like an outsider.  Alba (Ivonne Coll) is frustrated with Rogelio when it seems he is once again making his career a priority over Xo.  Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) turns to Rafael (Justin Baldoni) for advice on her love life.  Justin Baldoni directed the episode written by Valentina Garza & Micah Schraft (#414). Original airdate: Friday, March 23, 2018 @ 9pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live