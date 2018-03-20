Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, iZombie, kstw

DANIEL BONJOUR (“FREQUENCY,” “THE WALKING DEAD”) GUEST STARS — While tracking the murder of a hockey player, Liv (Rose McIver) stumbles onto Chase Graves’ (guest star Jason Dohring, “Veronica Mars”) evil plan. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is forced to make a horrible decision. Lastly, Peyton (Aly Michalka) tries to contain a volatile situation.  Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli and Robert Knepper also star. Joaquin Sedillo directed the episode written by Bob Dearden (#405). Original airdate: Monday, March 26, 2018 @ 9pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live