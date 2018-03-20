DANIEL BONJOUR (“FREQUENCY,” “THE WALKING DEAD”) GUEST STARS — While tracking the murder of a hockey player, Liv (Rose McIver) stumbles onto Chase Graves’ (guest star Jason Dohring, “Veronica Mars”) evil plan. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is forced to make a horrible decision. Lastly, Peyton (Aly Michalka) tries to contain a volatile situation. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli and Robert Knepper also star. Joaquin Sedillo directed the episode written by Bob Dearden (#405). Original airdate: Monday, March 26, 2018 @ 9pm

Like this: Like Loading...