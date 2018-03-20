It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

RED & WHITE PARTY on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2018 from 7 – 10pm at AQUA by El Gaucho~

Start your weekend with a VIP experience you’ll never forget by treating yourself to one of the region’s most sought-after wine events: the Red & White Party. Held at the renowned AQUA by El Gaucho on Seattle’s waterfront, this elegant affair features top Washington winemakers pouring only their most coveted bottles. Everything you’ll taste is exclusively available at the Red & White Party, which means you won’t find these wines anywhere else at Taste Washington. Dress in your red and white best to enjoy an evening of unmatched sophistication paired with an exquisite menu from AQUA by El Gaucho’s Executive Chef Wesley Hood. From 91+ point wine to private wine club pours, there’s no better way to kick off your Taste Washington experience.

SAMSARAFEST on Thursday, March 22nd through Sunday, March 25th, 2018 in Enumclaw!

Samsarafest is a new “yoga, music, meditation, and healing arts festival” at Enumclaw Expo Center that offers “yoga huts, meditation, sound bath, nature hikes, live-music, dancing, farm food, photography, painting, mindfulness talks, and tiny home living.”

ARCADE LIGHTS on Friday, March 23rd, 2018 from 7:00 – 10:00 pm at Pike Place Market!

Join us for Arcade Lights on Friday, March 23rd – an evening event at Pike Place Market that brings together the Pacific Northwest’s top food & drink artisans and distributors of undiscovered flavors. The historic arcade and the new MarketFront will be packed with flavors and take-home treats from our Night Market, including goods from the Market’s talented crafters too! Discover something for every taste under the Arcade Lights! We are excited to announce our new and improved Night Market at Arcade Lights! This year, in addition to our 70+ artisanal food and drink vendors, we are inviting the Market’s own artisan crafters to join the fun. Night Market vendors will be there with unique, hand-made Pike Place Market crafts and goods for sale, with proceeds benefiting the Pike Place Market Foundation!

THE NEW VINTAGE on Friday, March 23rd, 2018 from 7:00 – 10:00pm at Fisher Pavilion!

Entering its fourth year, The New Vintage returns to a new location this year, Fisher Pavilion, as Taste Washington’s most buzzed-about evening event. See and be seen at this stylish soirée. Sample exquisite Washington wine and even discover new favorites as you chat with celebrity chefs and chow down on gourmet bites. Grab your closest friends and dance the night away, but don’t forget to pay a visit to the popular Rosé Lounge for a tasty glass of pink before the evening ends. The New Vintage sold out in 2017, so don’t wait to snag your tickets to this deliciously fun Friday night. 21+ event

MOISTURE FESTIVAL starting on Thursday, March 15th through Sunday, April 8th, 2018 at Hale’s Palladium in Fremont/Ballard!

Moisture Festival presents a high energy comedy/varietè show featuring a rapid succession of acts showcasing comedy alongside awe-inspiring physical and mental dexterity, with poignant moments of strength and delicate beauty to make audiences laugh, wonder, shake their heads in disbelief and truly appreciate how live entertainment can exhilarate and bring real joy. A live show band propels each performance. Varietè has its roots in the Music Halls of 19th century England, cabaret in Europe and vaudeville in America. Because of the talented artists currently working in this genre, it is still fresh, exciting and tremendous fun for the audience.

BOOTS, BARRELS, & BREWS on Saturday, March 23rd from 6:30 to 10:30pm in Issaquah!

A night of music, tasking & friends! The night includes a live band, delicious food, 6 tasting tickets, commemorative tasting glass and the opportunity to join in for two line dancing lessons!

VICTORIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL on Friday, March 23rd through March 25th, 2018 Port Townsend!

A wonderful weekend to celebrate all that is best in the West Coast’s favorite Victorian seaport. Join us for this year’s theme: Legends of Literature. From Sherlock Holmes to Alice in Wonderland and all points in between, come celebrate the literary adventures of the time and see their real-world origins. For one weekend, among the grand old buildings and croquet lawns, the 1890’s will live again! Now encompassing even more of the old town area, this year’s festival will feature many new offerings. Watch this space for details and mark your calendar: a grand time for the whole family!

TACOMA MUD RUN on Saturday, March 24th in Tacoma!

Combine mud, trail running, obstacles and adventure and you have the perfect recipe for fun at Swan Creek Park. The Mud Run is a family friendly 2-mile event that takes participants off the city streets and sidewalks and onto local trails. This event will turn your morning of trail running into a dirty, dusty, sloppy good time. The course is designed for dirt-tromping, mud-loving children and adults as well as fastidious folks who plan to puddle-jump and keep their feet dry. Obstacles include fire jumping, belly crawling, wire leaping, log climbing and mud tromping. All obstacles are optional.

TARTAN BALL on Saturday, March 24th, 2018 from 7:00 pm – 1:00 am in Puyallup!

Listen to Scottish pipes and drums, wear the tartan of a Scottish clan, enjoy Scotch at the open bar, or join Scottish Highland dancing at the Tartan Ball at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

TASTE WASHINGTON on Saturday, March 24th through Sunday, March 25th, 2018 at CenturyLink Field Event Center!

Get ready for the culmination of Taste Washington. This two-day tasting event gathers over 230 Washington wineries, 65 top restaurants, renowned local and national chefs, and more – all for the enjoyment of your taste buds. Watch celebrity chefs flaunt their culinary skills on the Alaska Mileage Plan Chef’s Stage, slurp freshly-shucked oysters at AQUA by El Gaucho’s oyster bar, and of course, sip and savor tastes from the region’s best wineries and restaurants. It’s near impossible to sample everything at the Grand Tasting, but the most determined wine- and food-lovers will certainly try. Thank goodness we give you two days to enjoy the very best Washington State has to offer. 21+ event.

