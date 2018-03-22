Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Riverdale

UNWELCOMED GUESTS — Just as the town’s mayoral race gets underway, Riverdale High’s own student council election heats up.  Archie (KJ Apa) steps up to help after learning that Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) mobster associates have come to Riverdale to stir up some trouble.  Meanwhile, things take a dangerous turn for Alice (Madchen Amick), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Chic (guest star Hart Denton) when an unexpected guest shows up at the Cooper residence.  Finally, Toni (guest star Vanessa Morgan), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Josie (Ashleigh  Murray) team up to solve a strange mystery involving Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch).  Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star.  Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Britta Lundin & Brian E. Paterson (#217). Original airdate: Thursday, March 29, 2018 @ 8pm

