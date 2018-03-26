NYSSA AL GHUL COMES BACK TO STAR CITY WITH A DANGEROUS MESSAGE FOR THEA — Nyssa Al Ghul (guest star Katrina Law) returns to Star City to warn Thea (Willa Holland) that a group of renegade League of Assassins members are planning to attack her. This group, led by Athena (guest star Kyra Zagorsky), is intent on finding a mysterious box that Malcolm left behind and will stop at nothing to get it. Nyssa helps Oliver (Stephen Amell) come to a life-changing realization. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Ben Sokolowski (#616). Original airdate: Thursday, March 29, 2018 @ 9pm

