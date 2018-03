LOW HUMS

Low Hums are a wild rock and roll band from Seattle Washington, comprised of some very long time close friends. Musically, there are a lot of influences.. Probably too many to name. If you added up all the years each member has been playing in bands, buying records, listening to music.. Lets just say it’s a long time.

Saturday, March 31, 2018 @ 11pm

