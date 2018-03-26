Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
My friend @gberlanti directed the @lovesimonmovie and it is out today. Supporting #lovesimon is lending a voice to many who don’t have support or know the support is out there. Greg is a genuinely modest individual and although praise makes him uncomfortable he deserves it for illustrating the simple importance of being true to oneself. Also, he’s tolerant (see above) @grantgust #lovesimonmovie Starring @cwtheflash ‘s very own @keiynanlonsdale
See you next week!
KSTW – The CW11