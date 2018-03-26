Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

Deadline announces Matt Ryan to join DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as a series regular for season 4!

constantinelegends CW Talk Around the Net: 3/19 3/25/18

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — “Daddy Darhkest” — Image Number: LGN310a_0366b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Matt Ryan as Constantine and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary — Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

People.com talks with Riverdale‘s Skeet Ulrich on whether or not he’s #TeamFalice!

TVLine shows Supergirl‘s Laurie Metcalf bearing bad news in new trailer!

supergirl CW Talk Around the Net: 3/19 3/25/18

CWTV

io9 highlights Black Lightning and their superhero family!

blackl CW Talk Around the Net: 3/19 3/25/18

CWTV

TVLine gushes about the news of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom to guest-star on iZombie!

crazy ex girlfriend season 3 finale rebecca CW Talk Around the Net: 3/19 3/25/18

TVLine shares exclusive photos from Supernatural‘s special Scooby-Doo episode!

supernatural scooby doo episode CW Talk Around the Net: 3/19 3/25/18

Supernatural — “ScoobyNatural” — Image Number: SN1316c_0007.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Sam, Dean, Scooby and Shaggy — Photo: The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Broadwayworld.com wants you to get to know Jane the Virgin‘s Andrea Navedo!

jtv CW Talk Around the Net: 3/19 3/25/18

AVClub.com analyzes tropes and family dynamics in Black Lightning!

d8c05ry0kuk8x6pgmpaz CW Talk Around the Net: 3/19 3/25/18

Deadline discusses what we should expect in the remaining episodes of Supernatural!

supernatural CW Talk Around the Net: 3/19 3/25/18

Supernatural –“All Along the Watchtower” — SN1223a_0012.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Entertainment Weekly questions whether Black Lightning confirmed an Arrow-verse connection!

blk105b 0160b 2 CW Talk Around the Net: 3/19 3/25/18

Black Lightning — “Aches and Pains” — Image BLK105b_0160b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce and Christine Adams as Lynn — Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live