Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw

NICOLLETTE SHERIDAN GUEST STARS – The arrival of Alexis (guest star Nicollette Sheridan) has thrown the entire Carrington family into disarray. After Alexis receives a fortune from Grandpa’s will, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) sets out to prove her mother weaseled her way into it.  Meanwhile, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) tries to keep Alexis away from her already shaky marriage to Blake (Grant Show).  Sam Adegoke, James Mackay, Rafael de la Fuente, Alan Dale and Robert C. Riley also star.  Sallie Patrick and Christopher Fife wrote the episode, directed by Jeff Byrd (#116). Original airdate: Friday, March 30, 2018 @ 8pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live