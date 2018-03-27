By Karen Ulvestad

There are many fun family events, both traditional and non-traditional, for Easter through-out the Seattle area. These range from Easter egg hunts to sailing on Lake Union and brunch to 5K races. Many of these activities are outdoors, and offer an opportunity to enjoy the areas Spring weather.

Bunny Bounce Egg Hunt

Woodland Park Zoo

750 N. 50th St.

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 548-2500

www.zoo.org

Date: Mar. 31, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

The Bunny Bounce Egg Hunt takes place at Woodland Park Zoo. The Easter egg hunt is for children 1 to 8, and may be limited due to numbers of participants. The event includes other age appropriate activities. Children can participate in crafts, the egg hunt, and possibly experience bunny sightings. The zoo prepares special Easter basket treats for the animals. These baskets are lined with flowers and/or berries, and feature special nutritional treats. The event is free with zoo admission or membership.

Easter Brunch At Tillicum Village

Seattle Waterfront – Pier 54 or 55

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 623-1445

www.argosycruises.com

Date: Apr. 1, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Easter Brunch at Tillicum Village offers activities for all ages. The brunch includes the villages famous smoked salmon and Broiche french toast. There is an Easter egg hunt with 3000 eggs filled with toys to find and collect. Participants need to bring their own baskets for the egg hunt. The egg hunt includes 12 golden eggs, which are special prizes for the finders, though they are limited to 1 per family. The boat cruise to Blake Island is through Argosy Cruises, and lasts 45 minutes each way. There are other fun activities to participate in, including exploring the island. It is advised to purchase tickets in advance.

Sakura-Con

Washington State Convention Center

705 Pike St.

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 694-5000

www.sakuracon.org

Date: Mar. 30, 2018 at 5 p.m.

The Seattle Sakura-Con convention runs from Mar. 30 through Apr. 1 at the Washington State Convention Center. This anime convention is the oldest and largest in the Pacific Northwest. Anime is considered Japanese animation. The event focuses on teaching about the genre, and offers many activities for participants. The activities include cos-play, theater, gaming, cultural panels, and dances. Minors, defined as under 18 years of age, must attend this convention with an adult. It is good to register early for this event.

Cast Off – Sunday Public Sail

The Center for Wooden Boats

1010 Valley St.

Seattle, WA 981

(206) 382-2628

www.cwb.org

Date: Apr. 1, 2018 at 11 a.m.

The Center for Wooden Boats offers a free or with donation sail experience on Easter Sunday. These sailings occur on Lake Union, near downtown Seattle. Sailings occur between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Each cruise lasts between 45 to 60 minutes. There are no age restrictions, and life jackets are provided for participants. To participate, the sign-up starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Usually, there is room for about 200 participants, though it is dependent on the number of volunteer captains to sail the boats. It is recommended to arrive early for a space on Holidays.

Beat The Bunny 5K Run

Redmond Community Center

6505 175th Ave. N.E.

Redmond, WA 98052

www.runsignup.com

Date: Apr. 1, 2018 at 8:30 a.m.

Beat the Bunny 5K Run starts and ends at the Redmond Community Center, and weaves its way through Marymoor Village. This is an all-ages walk/run Easter egg hunt in one event. Runners and walkers gather eggs through-out the course, and each egg represents adding or subtracting time from their finish time. Well behaved dogs on leashes and strollers are welcome in this race. It is best to pre-register for this event. The fees increase after Mar. 28th, 2018.

