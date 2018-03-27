Filed Under:breakfast, cw11 seattle, Easter brunch, Easter Sunday, eggs, kstw, pancakes, waffles

Easter is almost here! That means the best morning and afternoon for brunch is almost here! Sometimes the prep for this feast can be rather daunting, however, so we’re here to lighten the load and provide you with some easy and/or quick recipes to make your holiday relaxing and delicious!

1. Easy Overnight Oats from Damn Delicious

Recipe here

2. Prosciutto Baked Egg Cups from Joyful Healthy Eats

Recipe here

3. Simple Cheesy Skillet Hash browns + Eggs from Spoon Fork Bacon

Recipe here

4. Blueberry Breakfast Cookies from

Recipe here

5. Almond Pound Cake with Orange Glaze from Simply Recipes

Recipe here

6. Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Pancakes from Call Me Cupcake

Recipe here

7. Healthy Breakfast Tacos from Love and Lemons

 

Recipe here

8. Banana Coconut Waffles from The First Mess

waffles Easy Easter Breakfast Recipes!

photo credit: thefirstmess.com/

Recipe here

9. All-The-Blueberries Buttermilk Waffles from Joy the Baker

Recipe here

