Meet Brittney Zamora , CW11 Seattle’s sponsored race car driver! She has her very own Supergirl racecar so to be sure, she’ll be flying around the racetrack! Brittney is a second generation driver following her father and racing since she was 5 years old, is a full-time college student while also racing in the Northwest Super Late Model Series. Be sure to cheer her on at Evergreen Speedway! Best of luck this season Brittney!

For more information on Brittney, check out this article from the Herald Net!

