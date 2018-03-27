It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

IPA FEST on Thursday, March 29th, 2018 from 6 – 9pm at WithinSodo!

I.P.A.-FEST is a celebration of everything HOPPY! Our brewery friends will, of course, bring some other varieties, but prepare yourself for some SERIES IPAs.

NORWESCON 41 on Thursday, March 29th through Sunday, April 1st, 2018 in SeaTac!

Norwescon is the Pacific Northwest’s premier science fiction and fantasy convention and one of the largest regional science fiction and fantasy conventions in the United States. While maintaining a primarily literary focus, Norwescon is large enough to provide a venue for many of the other aspects of science fiction and fantasy and the interests of its fans such as anime, costuming, art, gaming, and much, much more. Norwescon is held every Easter weekend. Norwescon 41 will be March 29–April 1, 2018. Our theme this year is “Uncovering Mysteries”. We hope you can join us!

SEATTLE SCOTCH & BEER FEST on Friday, March 30th through Saturday, March 31st, 2018 in Seattle!

Taste 50 varieties of beer, Scotch whiskey, wine, and spirits at the annual Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest in Fremont Studios.

GRILLED CHEESE GRAND PRIX 2018 on Friday, March 30th through Saturday, March 31st, 2018 at Magnuson Park Hangar 30!

Welcome to the Dairy Farmers of Wshington’s 2nd Annual Grilled Cheese Grand Prix on March 30-31st at Magnuson Park Hanger 30 offically kicking off National Grilled Cheese Month celebrating local bread, cheese and eveything in between under one roof this year! Seattle’s favorite food trucks and purveyors duke it out for the best sandich on four wheels with over 30 varieties using the best local ingredients from Washington!

SAKURACON starting on Friday, March 30th through Sunday, April 1st, 2018 at Washington State Convention Center!

Presented by the Asia Northwest Cultural Education Association, Sakura-Con is the oldest and most well attended anime convention in the Pacific Northwest. Member attendance for Sakura-Con 2016 was over 23,000 individuals, with most members attending all three days!

SEATTLE BUNNYCON: BUNNY BAR HOP 2018 on Saturday, March 31st, 2018 in Downtown Seattle!

It’s SantaCon for Easter! Hundreds of us will be hopping from bar to bar through downtown Seattle from 12PM noon until 2AM for the 8th annual Seattle BunnyCon! Why? To have a good time and spread springtime cheer and creativity!

GEORGETOWN BITES 2018 on Saturday, March 31st, 2018 in Georgetown!

Walk around Georgetown exchanging $5 tickets for bites and beverages at dozens of participating businesses during Georgetown Bites.

SPRING EGGSTRAVAGANZA on Saturday, March 31st, 2018 from noon to 4pm at Redmond Town Center!

Hop on over to Redmond Town Center on Saturday, March 31 at Noon for an afternoon of spring activities and treats.

EASTER B’EGG HUNT on Saturday, March 31st, 2018 at Camp Charlie Private Off-Leash Dog Park in Duvall!

Hop on over and join Homeward Pet for our Annual Easter B’egg Hunt at Camp Charlie’s Private Off-Leash Dog Park on March 31st for a day of frolic and fun! Dogs of all shapes and sizes will romp and roam the fields for dog treat stuffed eggs.

38TH ANNUAL SNOHOMISH EASTER PARADE on Saturday, March 31st, 2018 in Downtown Snohomish!

Billed as the state’s only Easter parade, Snohomish Easter Parade includes floats, bands, kids, and farm animals moving down First Street in Snohomish, followed by an Easter bonnet contest. Free.

