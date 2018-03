OLIVER MAKES A DARING MOVE THAT COULD COST HIM EVERYTHING — Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Diggle (David Ramsey) face their biggest challenge yet. Curtis (Echo Kellum) is disappointed to find out his new boyfriend has a firm anti-vigilante stance. Mark Bunting directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkoff & Jeane Wong (#617). Original airdate: Thursday, April 5, 2018 @ 9pm

