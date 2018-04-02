Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw

FALLON VS. ALEXIS – When Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Alexis (guest star Nicollette Sheridan) fight for Steven’s (James Mackay) love, his relationship with Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) gets caught in the crossfire.   Meanwhile, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) turns her attention to Culhane’s (Robert C. Riley) family and stumbles upon a terrible secret.   Grant Show, Sam Adegoke and Alan Dale also star.  Kevin A. Garnett and Paula Sabbaga wrote the episode, directed by Carl Seaton (#118). Original airdate: Friday, April 6, 2018 @ 8pm

