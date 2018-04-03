Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

TVLine takes a look at Riverdale‘s revisiting the Black Hood!

riverdale season 2 black hood killer CW Talk Around the Net: 3/26 4/1/18

CWTV

Entertainment Tonight follows Riverdale at PaleyFest!

ektr4009 CW Talk Around the Net: 3/26 4/1/18

photo credit: Emily Kneeter for the Paley Center

TVLine deals out The Originals Season 4 trailer!

originals CW Talk Around the Net: 3/26 4/1/18

Entertainment Weekly chats with Supernatural‘s Jensen ackles and Jared Padalecki!

supernatural CW Talk Around the Net: 3/26 4/1/18

Jack Rowland/The CW

Entertainment Weekly shares that Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles to play a character other than Dean!

supernatural2 CW Talk Around the Net: 3/26 4/1/18

Entertainment Weekly gets excited about Klaus and Caroline’s reunion on The Originals!

originals2 CW Talk Around the Net: 3/26 4/1/18

Bob Mahoney/The CW

Deadline gets an in depth interview with Riverdale and the upcoming musical episode!

riverdale CW Talk Around the Net: 3/26 4/1/18

Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock (9476210r)
KJ Apa
‘Riverdale’ TV show presentation, Panel, Paleyfest, Los Angeles, USA – 25 Mar 2018

New York Post interviews Dynasty‘s Nicollette Sheridan and her return to the show!

tv sheridan1a CW Talk Around the Net: 3/26 4/1/18

REX/Shutterstock

