It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK on Tuesday, April 3rd through Thursday, April 19th, 2018 at various locations around Seattle!

Dining deals abound during Seattle Restaurant Week, Sundays through Thursdays, April 2 – 19, excludes Easter Sunday. More than 165 local restaurants are serving up three-course dinners for just $33, and many also offer two course lunches for $18. You’ve got to taste it to believe it!

SKAGIT VALLEY TULIP FESTIVAL now through Monday, April 30th, 2018 in Mount Vernon!

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival features spectacular fields of blooming tulips and daffodils. See the interactive or printable map. The free Tulip Festival Street Fair is April 20 to 22, 2018 in Mount Vernon.

BURIEN UFO FESTIVAL on Thursday, April 5th from 6 to 11:15 pm in Burien!

BUFO invites UFO enthusiasts, skeptics, and aliens, to join in the celebration of all things otherworldly, inspired by the UFO event which predates Roswell by ten days. We will, once again, close 152nd Ave SW for a true tin hat party. The evening will be hosted by Burien’s favorite DJ… DJ Lucky Strike taking us on an extraterrestrial musical voyage. Our 2018 event features guest speakers, authors, live entertainment, a costume contest, a dog costume contest, a pop-up museum, chances to tell your UFO story to the Highline Historical Society, get a custom alien drawing, face painting, UFO bouncy house, food trucks, UFO’s and more…

SPRING WHISKEY NIGHT on Thursday, April 5th, 2018 from 5 to 9pm at WeWork Lincoln Square in Bellevue!

BELLEVUE TASTE SERIES is a lineup of special tasting events that highlight local beverage companies, primarily distilleries and wineries. The events take place in the beautiful offices of WeWork Lincoln Square. Come by for a fun after-work tasting and lifestyle event! The WeWork space and view of Downtown Bellevue are the perfect setting for some tasty libation and education from local beverage makers. SPRING WHISKEY NIGHT is the first in our 2018 series! We can’t wait to see you there!

DUWAMISH ANNUAL PRINCESS ANGELINE TEA on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 from 1 to 3pm at Duwamish Longhouse in Seattle!

Come join us in the annual Princess Angeline Tea party hosted by The Duwamish Tribe in celebration of ‘spring and friendship’ in honor of Chief Seattle’s daughter (also known in Lushootseed as Kikisoblu). There will be tastefully decorated tables perfect for “High Tea” with tea pots, spring flowers, and lots of delicious finger sandwiches and decadent desserts that will make this annual tea party a day to remember. Mothers and Daughters, Grandparents and Grandchildren, Dads and Daughters and everyone in-between, it is always a good time for Tea! Everyone is welcome to this annual celebration. Suggested donation $15.

BRUNCH RUN 2018 on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 from 9am to 12pm at Magnuson Park Hangar 30!

We take brunch seriously here in Seattle… so grab your friends and run, walk, or stroll your way to brunch heaven on Saturday, April 7 at Seattle magazine’s BRUNCH RUN! Start with a run on a beautiful 5k course through Magnuson Park along Lake Washington. At the finish line awaits more than 15 local restaurants serving up brunch bites plus a boozy brunch garden complete with Bloody Marys, Mimosa bar, cold beer and more!

EDIBLE BOOK FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 from 11am to 2pm in Lake Forest Park!

Part literary, part culinary, and part artistic, the Edible Book Festival is sure to tickle your taste buds, and your funny bone! This edible art exhibition will feature “books,” made of food and inspired by a book or pun on a book title, that are exhibited, documented, and then consumed. The event is free and open to the public, so come out and enjoy these mouthwatering manuscripts, or brave your aprons to create your own succulent storybook. Located in the commons at the Lake Forest Park Town Center.

THE DAFFODIL FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 in Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner and Orting!

The Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Parade is an annual celebration of the community, history, traditions, and growth, of its home of Pierce County. The theme for this year’s parade is “Traditions in Bloom.” Traveling through the four cities of Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner, and Orting, the Parade consists of over 180 entries, including floats, bands, marching, and mounted units. Linking one generation to another in tradition, floats are decorated with thousands of fresh-cut daffodils, just like the daffodil flowers that grew in the Puyallup Valley since over 80 years ago.

GRAY SKY BLUES MUSIC FESTVAL on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 at The Swiss Restaurant and Pub, Harmon Brewery and Eatery Tacoma!

The Gray Sky Blues Music Festival starts on Saturday, April 7, 2018 following the Tacoma Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Parade in downtown Tacoma, and will feature some of the finest blues musicians to be found west of the Mississippi.

TACOMA WINED UP on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 from 5 to 9pm at the Tacoma Armory!

Taste 20+ Northwest wines, spirits, and cider vendors. Plus, enjoy food and artisan vendors, and a silent auction to benefit Broadway Center’s arts education programs. Bottles of wine to go may be purchased at The Bottle Shop.

SPRING WINE FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 at Port Warehouse Event Center in Anacortes!

The Anacortes Spring Wine Festival brings 30 wineries to Fidalgo Island for an afternoon of decadent wine tasting, food pairings, and an in-house wine shop. Go out afterwards and spend the weekend enjoying live music, art, shopping, and blooming tulip fields. Visitors travel from all corners of the world to behold the amazing Skagit Valley tulip fields in full bloom. Enhancing their journey to the valley, the Spring Wine Festival presents the opportunity to indulge in the appreciation of red, white and blush wines from across Washington state.

VEGFEST on Saturday, April 7th through Sunday, April 8th, 2018 at Seattle Center’s Exhibition Hall in Seattle!

At our annual healthy vegetarian food festival you can:

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!